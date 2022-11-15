J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.71) to GBX 184 ($2.16) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

