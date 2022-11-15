Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 396,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,657. Jamf has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.63.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.