JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 1.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,751. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

