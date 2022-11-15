JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Reduced by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,082 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,782,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

