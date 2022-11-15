Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.28 ($52.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.54 and its 200-day moving average is €44.81. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($71.29).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.