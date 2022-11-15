Joseph P. Errico Buys 100,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,868,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,524.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

electroCore Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

