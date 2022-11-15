JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $2,452,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. 18,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.