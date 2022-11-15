JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $50.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s current price.

TS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

TS stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

