JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,762,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.18% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $3,322,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.48. 45,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.82.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

