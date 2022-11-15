Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 6.8% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €29.44 ($30.35) and last traded at €29.06 ($29.96). 227,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.22 ($28.06).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.68.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

