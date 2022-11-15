Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) PT Raised to €29.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup to €29.00 ($29.90) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JGHHY remained flat at $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

