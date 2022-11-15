Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 47,753 shares.The stock last traded at $188.08 and had previously closed at $182.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kadant Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

