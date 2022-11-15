Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kajima Price Performance
Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. Kajima has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.
Kajima Company Profile
