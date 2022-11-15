Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 422.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kambi Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMBIF remained flat at 14.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 16.89. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of 14.73 and a 1-year high of 29.40.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

