Kava Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Kava has a market capitalization of $306.81 million and approximately $104.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00005631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00079913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 322,994,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,025,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.