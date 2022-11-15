Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NYSE:K opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

