Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,806 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Cerus worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 695,461 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.11. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

