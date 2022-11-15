Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,614 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 41.0% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Magnite by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 199,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

