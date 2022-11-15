Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.