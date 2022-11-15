Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.
OceanFirst Financial Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Stories
