Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

