Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Albany International worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,893,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIN stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

