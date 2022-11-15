Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457,327 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $75,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $168,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $115,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

SunOpta Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,638 shares of company stock valued at $884,863. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.