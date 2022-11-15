Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 155,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

