Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,152 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Cabot worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

