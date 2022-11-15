Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,676 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

