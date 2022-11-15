Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,360 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,360 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

