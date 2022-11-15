Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.