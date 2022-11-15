Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Plexus worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Plexus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $189,568.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $189,568.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $1,863,927. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.