Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,278.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPDCF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

