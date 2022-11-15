Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.6 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAF remained flat at $94.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $132.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

