Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

