Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Kin has a market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $744,822.42 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002747 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009956 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00585768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.06 or 0.30511706 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
