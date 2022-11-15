Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 655.0 days.

Kingsoft Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.