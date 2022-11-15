Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 655.0 days.
Kingsoft Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.
Kingsoft Company Profile
