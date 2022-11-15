Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,376.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF remained flat at $48.42 during trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

