KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

KKR opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

