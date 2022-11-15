Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Update

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,678,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 811.5 days.

Klépierre Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLPEF remained flat at $23.00 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.29) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

