Knott David M Jr Boosts Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.38% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 31,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

