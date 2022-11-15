Knott David M Jr Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
IEFA traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. 12,809,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.
