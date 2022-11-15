Knott David M Jr Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Knott David M Jr lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up about 1.4% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Knott David M Jr owned 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 956,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 48,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 10,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.