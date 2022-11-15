Knott David M Jr Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Knott David M Jr cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $18.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $723.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $718.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

