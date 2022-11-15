Knott David M Jr Has $11.58 Million Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 58.30, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

See Also

