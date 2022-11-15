Knott David M Jr Increases Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned 0.92% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

