Knott David M Jr Sells 7,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Knott David M Jr decreased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.11% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. 4,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,186. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

