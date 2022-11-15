Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

