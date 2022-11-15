Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,171,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 5,214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.8 days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KGTFF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
