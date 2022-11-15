KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($75.26) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €61.40 ($63.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($55.15) and a 1 year high of €76.90 ($79.28).

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

