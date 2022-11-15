KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($75.26) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €61.40 ($63.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($55.15) and a 1 year high of €76.90 ($79.28).
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Featured Articles
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.