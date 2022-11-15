Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,806.8 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

KYKOF stock remained flat at $22.92 during trading on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

