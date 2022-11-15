Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,806.8 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
KYKOF stock remained flat at $22.92 during trading on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.
About Kyowa Kirin
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.