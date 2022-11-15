L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,641,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 214.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 364,228 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.01.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.