L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,641,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 214.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 364,228 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.