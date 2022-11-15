L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stake Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($169.07) to €163.00 ($168.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($148.45) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($164.95) to €146.00 ($150.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.52.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

