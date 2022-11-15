Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 616.60 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 660.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.16. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.66).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.58) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

